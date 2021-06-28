To record screen and webcam without installing any program

There are many programs that allow us to capture and record the computer screen, as well as the webcam. In fact, most of them allow you to do both at the same time, being ideal for tutorial videos and online classes.

The problem is that sometimes we cannot install anything on the computers, either due to company policy or because we are on a limited computer, or a public one, for example.

For those cases there is an option that allows you to record the screen without installing anything, and the guarantee is that of a great software manufacturer, the people of typestudio.

What the typestudio recorder offers

Available at typestudio.co, it is an online webcam and screen recorder.

The screen recorder and webcam they have made not only works online, with no need to download or install anything, but is also fully integrated into the Type Studio editor. This means that the recordings are automatically transcribed and then we can edit them later. All recordings are stored in the Type Studio overview and can be accessed from anywhere.

Thus we can add subtitles, put images, titles, shapes … even cut the worst parts, or the beginning and end, which always go wrong.

We can also take our recordings in different proportions to adapt them to different social media platforms. Once we have polished the recordings, we just have to share them online with a link. Resizing is possible for Instagram (9:16), YouTube (16.9), Twitter, Facebook cover videos and more.

The free version of the editor is somewhat limited, yes. It only allows 10 minutes per month, but we can record all the video we want and download it to our computer, without having to use the type studio editor later.