To download videos from TikTok without the mark, or just the audio

There are millions of videos on TikTok that can be downloaded and shared via messaging networks, but in doing so, they all include the TikTok watermark on the side.

The logical, and fair, but on many occasions it may be necessary to download the video without the watermark, or just download the audio, and for this there is a website that can help with the subject.

This is ssstik.io, a website that only requires the url of the video to offer three links from where we can perform the following actions.

Download video from TikTok without watermark

The first option that appears after putting the video link is the one suitable to obtain the mp4 without watermark. Be careful not to press the download button on the top advertising banner, you have to press right where it says «Without watermark».

The second option is to watch the video online, not to lower the result.

Once the download link is clicked, the video will be on our computer or mobile with a name that begins with “ssstiktok_”.

Download audio from a TikTok video

If we want to download the audio in mp3, we just have to click on the third option. In this way we will obtain the file with the original audio, either a music from the TikTok platform itself or the audio recorded by the creator.

It is important to bear in mind that this downloaded content can be used for personal enjoyment, we cannot start uploading it to other platforms or disclose it without the permission of the creator, since we may be violating copyright. On the other hand, with mp3 we can have more problems, since in many cases they are protected songs, which means that if we use it to put videos on other platforms, they will surely cancel the upload and they could block our account.