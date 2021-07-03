To bring content from Telegram to Notion in a simple way

Notion is one of the most powerful productivity tools that exist today, with a wide variety of collaborative functions for managing projects, tasks, wikis, documents, databases, etc.

In fact, it is available to anyone, since users can use free accounts from the outset, although there are also different payment options for those who want to carry out projects of something larger that involve the use of a greater number of members and capacities.



And Telegram, as we know, has become a quite complete courier service, and with an exponential increase in users, and with it also in content, as we have seen over time, where you can get enough interesting elements that can be taken to Notion.

For those who are users of Notion and Telegram, instead of carrying out the processes of bringing elements from Telegram chats to Notion manually, either from a desktop computer or from a mobile phone, which basically involve the local download and subsequent rise to Notion, now comes a bot to facilitate productivity.

Is about Telegram to Notion, whose creator puts it available free of charge for the first ten shipments (They offer a promotional code for those who continue to use the bot) for those who have both Telegram and Notion accounts.

He points out that the only thing to do with the bot is:

Just talk to the bot, let it help you connect with your Notion, and voila! From now on you can send or transfer anything to the bot, it will add it to the right place: directly in Notion 🙌

In this way, Users will avoid a series of steps, and also save the corresponding time in carrying them out, improving the workflow by using these two platforms for their different purposes.s.

From the FAQ we can also extract that the connection is made in a secure way, where user credentials are not savedIn addition, they do not see or store any information, since the elements travel directly to Notion.

It is a great help, above all, for those who use Telegram to extract all kinds of interesting content that can be taken to the different projects they have underway through Notion.

Users will already be able to evaluate, with the first ten free shipments, the viability of using the bot in their day-to-day life.