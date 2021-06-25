Tinder publishes a feature that will allow you to chat with a person before making a match

Tinder, like other social networks focused on meeting couples, uses the hook of having to make a match to start chatting and meeting the other person. A rule that is almost essential for the success of platforms that have tens of millions of users around the world. Now, how would you like to be able to connect and exchange a few words before that coincidence occurs? That is what Tinder has done through a kind of game called “Hot Takes” which is held recurrently every day from 6:00 p.m. and until midnight. In it, participants will have to answer a series of questions with various answer options and depending on the results, they will be in a chat with another person who has responded in a similar way. Some kind of contest? Although its theme may seem that of a contest or a television program, this entire process is carried out privately and only the two affected people will know what is happening. And it is that after pairing us within that chat, Tinder will allow us to exchange some words with the other person in such a way that in just 30 seconds we have to make a decision. Do we match with that person or not? As you can see, it is not so much that of letting us talk to get to know each other as a kind of speed dating where everything is carried out on the run: seeing the other person, asking them quickly and answering the possibility of creating a match. Something that will not like those users who prefer to go calmly, analyzing and seeing the way in which they really choose who could be their future partner. Precisely, to ensure that these users are also represented, Tinder launches a section called “Explore”, which consists of trying to find other people who have interests similar to ours. Or the “Festival” mode, which will put in contact those people who, now that the pandemic is subsiding a bit, go to music festivals and want to get in touch with other attendees that we have next to us. Finally, Tinder also offers the possibility of uploading a series of small video clips to users to add them to their profile and give a more approximate idea of ​​what they are like. This function is born from the evidence they have in the app that more than 50% of its users belong to Generation Z, so they are used to other types of communications that are much more agile and of fast consumption.