Tinder now allows adding up to 9 video clips to profiles

Tinder, one of the most popular dating applications of the moment, is in a multiple premiere, since on the one hand it is bringing the ability for users to can host up to a maximum of 9 video clips in their profiles so that they can become more expressive, they say, in relation to the fact that until now they could only show themselves through photos.

This is a movement that aims to get even closer to the generation of users accustomed to the use of video on platforms such as YouTube or TikTok, among others, which on Tinder represents practically half of users, and is also the second feature based on video after that last fall it launched a video chat feature.



Tinder in search of being the most complete solution to find the other half

The ability to add and edit videos in profiles are available from today. But as we say, it is not the only novelty that this new update brings, since it also releases what they call Hot Takes, which will be your new speed dating feature where you can briefly meet the other person before sliding your finger to the right or left.

Of course, this function will be available under a specific schedule: from six in the afternoon until twelve in the morning from Monday to Friday. It is a function similar to the service that Facebook offers behind the Spark application.

And later, the Explore section will arrive, which will serve as a showcase by which it will allow users to meet other users with whom they may have common themes. Of course, we will have to wait until the end of summer to have this section, although Tinder has other new surprises up its sleeve that will also arrive at that very moment.

Without a doubt, it is an important leap for the application, where in fact they themselves recognize that it is one of the most important updates in its history, trying to offer additional services that make it more complete.

It must be borne in mind that there are more and more competitors in this segment, so it is not a matter of standing still and taking action looking for how many improvements and novelties they can launch to maintain their leadership in a constantly growing market, also pushed by the coronavirus pandemic as one of the safe ways to meet people during its worst times.