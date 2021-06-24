Tinder launches three important news

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Tinder has released an update to its app and adds three important new features with the aim that users spend more time in the app to flirt and have more elements to make crushes and find potential partners. They are as follows:



–Hot Takes: Following in the wake of other temporary events developed by Tinder to get users to know each other better and find more common ground, such as Swipe Nights or the recently launched Vibras, Tinder now offers users another “game” called Hot Takes .

By means of this new function, when it is active, users will be able to send another user a question with several answer options. It is the first time that a Tinder user will be able to initiate an interaction with another user with whom they have not matched, by sending this question.

The person receiving the question only has 30 seconds to respond. After this time, the chat will disappear, so if you want to start a conversation you will have to hurry.

When the Hot Takes are held, they will take place from six in the afternoon to midnight, and from the chat that is generated, the participants can match.

With this new function, Tinder aims to facilitate the process of looking for someone with whom you share affinities and concerns, allowing you to “break the ice” with a first conversation caused by the question that one of the users throws to their environment and that could be continued already in person.

–Videos in profile: Until now, Tinder allowed you to include small moving GIF files as a profile “photo.” However, now the dating app expands the possibility of becoming known by allowing users to include videos on their profile.

Users can include up to nine videos, up to 15 seconds long, in their profile to allow other users to learn more about them and thus encourage them to “match”.

-Explore tab: Tinder adds a completely new section for the first time since it was launched in 2021. It is a new tab called “Explore” that mimics the options “Discover” on Snapchat or “Explore” on Instagram.

In this new tab, Tinder users will see other users with whom they share hobbies (or passions, as Tinder calls them) and who would be potential “matches”. When browsing this tab, those people who share likes and labels will be shown.

