Tinder already allows you to talk before making a match ... but a little

I admit that I have never used Tinder, although I did install the app on one occasion and I tried it out of curiosity, in the same way that I also tried many others. And it is that although now they seem to have lost some of their bellows (despite being widely used), apps to find a partner became very popular a few years ago, taking over from the websites designed for this purpose, and which also enjoyed great popularity on all in the middle of the first decade of this century.

And one of the things that caught my attention precisely about Tinder is that, despite the fact that it was supposed to be a service to meet people with very different purposes (friendship, sporadic relationships, find a partner for a formal relationship, etc.), to be able to establish contact with a person the first and essential step was to express interest in that person and, in addition, to be reciprocated. What in the language of the platform is called making a match.

And, well, the truth is that that system was the most disconcerting to me because, in the end, it is supposed that you were telling a person that you liked him before you could cross a single word with him, simply after seeing a photo and, in the best of cases, a profile with some descriptive elements. I know that to many I will sound old-fashioned, but in my world you first meet a person, and only then do you get to feel attracted, interested or whatever term you prefer, for them. The Tinder model reminded me more of the one offered by the menu with photos of any fast food chain, with the difference that in this case the hamburger also has to choose me.

It seems, however, that my point of view is not so archaic, after all, because as we can read in The Next Web, Tinder has released a new feature, as a game, in which people who respond in a similar way to some preset questions, they will be able to establish conversations without the need to match. Actually, it is a question of coincidence, only that in this case it will not be based on a photo, but on the coincidence before some quite casual questions.

Obviously, it is still not the best method to find the perfect partner, as two people who answer that their favorite smell in the morning is that of fresh coffee may be, otherwise, totally different. However, the truth is that this system does allow a first point of contact to be established between Tinder users, who by agreeing on the questions they will go to a text chat where they can talk without matching.

One of the labels that accompanies this type of service, deservedly, for many years, is that of superficiality, something from which in theory those in charge intend to flee (they always define their platforms as meeting places with multiple purposes), but that in reality they encourage with their operation. And the best example we have, paradoxically, in this new Tinder function, which supposedly would come to end this assessment by users.

Why? Well because even in these circumstances Tinder seems to be in quite a hurry (surely more than that of its users), since thiss will only have 30 seconds before having to pronounce. And I don’t know, but thinking about my case, I think that with that deadline, and on my mobile, I wouldn’t have time to write a single message. Yes, I am definitely old for these things, and I think I am quite glad that I am.