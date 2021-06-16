Tim Berners-Lee released the first ever web browser as NFT

Tim Berners-Lee, creator of the WWW, joined the NFT trend and put the code of the first web browser in history up for auction under this modality.

Developed between 1990 and 1991, this browser materialized the first practical implementation of the protocols and languages ​​created by Berners-Lee. Despite some changes inherent to the passing of the years, these continue to be the basis of the Internet that we know.

NFT with a taste of history

Whoever acquires this authentic copy of the browser, certified as such, will obtain a set of around 10 thousand lines of code, whose main element is the aforementioned browser source, with chronological marks that detail the progress process between October 3 1990 and August 24, 1991. Also included are the original HTML documents that accompanied this browser, as an instruction for early web users. Literally back then it was something never seen before.

Additionally, the download of this NFT contains a video (available on the auction portal itself) that presents as an animation, writing line by line the display of this code on a console screen for 30 minutes and 25 seconds.

Another graphical addition is a graphical representation of this code in SVG format, measuring 84.1 x 118.9 cm (A0 size), created by Tim Berners-Lee from the original files using Python, along with a graphical representation of the compiled appearance of a version browser executable.

Tim Berners-Lee, in a photo of the time next to his web browser

A fourth and final item is also included within this pack. This is nothing less than a letter written in the README.md file by Berners-Lee in June 2021, sharing his personal reflections on the code and its creation process.

In the text, its author comments at the end: «It has been fun to go back and look at the code. It’s amazing to see the things that those relatively few lines of code, with the help of an incredible growing gang of contributors across the globe, stayed on track long enough to become what the web is now. I have never once felt that I could relax and sit back as the web was and is constantly changing. It is still not the best it can be: There is always work to be done! “.

The Article It is listed at Sotheby’s auction house. So far, that is the only reference source on this offer. The auction will take place between June 23 and 30, with a floor of $ 1000 dollars for the first offers.