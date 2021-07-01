TikTok suspended more than 7 million accounts, allegedly those under the age of 13

Social networks in general, have clear rules regarding the minimum ages allowed to register in them. In the case of TikTok, only users aged 13 and over are supported.

Assuming that this network is extremely popular with minors, the platform established certain control measures that, according to its latest transparency report, ended up with more than seven million accounts that violated this condition.

The minimum age to register is 13 years old and TikTok is enforcing it

In accordance with its age restrictions for registration, the TikTok application circulates in stores with that requirement indicated in advance. That is, if a minor’s device has the parental controls properly configured, they will not be able to access their download without prior authorization.

Although Bytedance, the company behind TikTok, points out that this is the first filter to prevent the application from being used by people under the recommended age, it also assumes that there are cases in which these indications are simply ignored.

To track down these accounts, suspected of being managed by minors, TikTok has an action plan that operates on two levels.

The first part of this task falls on the platform’s moderation team, whose mission is to remain alert to any sign that indicates the activity of a minor. The complement of the work of the moderators comes from the hands of the users of the network, who, through data such as keywords and usage reports, can help to expose possible frauds of age.

If the TikTok security team estimates that an account could eventually belong to a minor, it will be suspended.

According to the last transparency report Of the platform, 7,263,952 accounts were suspended for allegedly belonging to a person under 13 years of age. Although the figure is large, what it actually represents is less than 1% of all registered accounts on this popular and growing social network.

Since 2019, TikTok has been involved in legal cases in the United States, Italy and the United Kingdom, due to its handling of the privacy of minor users and the lack of control in the registration of users who do not meet the minimum age established.

Since then, the platform has made progress in strengthening the default privacy settings for teens, limiting access to certain content and some functionalities such as direct messaging and live streaming to those 16 and over, along with enabling what’s more own parental control tools.