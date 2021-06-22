TikTok launches automatic subtitles

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

TikTok has launched a new feature that allows users include automatic subtitles in videos. It is an option that will improve the accessibility to the contents of the social network, designed above all to help people with partial or total hearing disabilities to understand the contents that are published on the platform.

Instagram also allows you to include automatic subtitles in Stories thanks to a new sticker launched in May

The launch has been confirmed by TikTok through a video posted on its official Twitter account, which highlights the launch of the new tool and shows how it can be used from now on:

Introducing: auto captions 🙌 It’s a new feature designed to help deaf or hard of hearing users enjoy TikTok. Make sure to use them in your next video. pic.twitter.com/aro7fVk3CK – TikTok (@tiktok_us) June 21, 2021

To be able to use automatic subtitles in TikTok, we will have to wait for the social network to enable the function for each account, something that it has already begun to do and that it will gradually roll out to all users in the coming months.

For now, the feature has been enabled in English accounts, although presumably will also come to other languages ​​in the future. When a user has the functionality enabled, they will see a new icon when uploading their video that will allow them to include, as if it were the text of a song, the transcription of their words, placing it anywhere on the screen, as if it were a sticker.

TikTok will also allow you to edit the content of that automatic subtitle to correct errors that the automatic transcription may contain.

With this launch, TikTok is on a par with other social networks that also intend to include this type of automatic subtitles. This is the case of Instagram, which although it launched the subtitles for the Stories in the form of a sticker in the month of May, has not yet officially enabled the functionality for its more than 1 billion users around the world.

