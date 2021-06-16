TikTok changes its privacy policy and can now collect all your biometric data

In January WhatsApp learned what it was like to communicate its new privacy policies in that way and the reaction of users was immediate. Although all the changes were practically circumscribed to the Business part, reading that our messages could be read (worth the redundancy) by Facebook or third-party companies did not like too much. Now, TikTok seems to want to do a WhatsApp and tweaks (for the worse) its privacy policies. Although for the moment the notice comes to us through some new changes that TikTok wants all its users in the US to accept, there are issues that are, at least, sensitive and that those parents who leave their children use this social network. Of course, at least, if we do not expressly accept these changes, the application will not stop working or lose options of those that we use every day, although we do not know if despite the refusal it will continue to collect data. The trick of biometric data This movement of TikTok is caused by a lawsuit filed in Illinois last February and for which they accused the company, ByteDance, of “violating biometric privacy laws” in that state. As a result, the company had to spend about 92 million dollars (about 76 million euros), agreeing that it would not be interested in this type of data again, “unless it is expressly disclosed in the TikTok Privacy Policy and in compliance with all applicable laws “. So said and done. What TikTok has done is change its privacy policies to contemplate this assumption and thus be exempt from any responsibility. Now, when we consult these new conditions of service, within the “Images and audio information” section, we can see how the social network warns us that it may collect images and audio from users to “allow you to moderate content” and apply filters, in addition to “for other non-personal identification operations”. As if there were not a few clues, it is possible to read in this new privacy policy that “we can collect information about the images and audio that are part of your user content, such as the identification of the objects and the landscape that appear, the existence and location within an image of the characteristics and attributes of the face and body, the nature of the audio, and the text of the spoken words. ” Remember that many filters require us to identify our face to be applied so that very possibly that information also ends up in their hands. What do you think?