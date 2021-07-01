TikTok already allows you to create and edit videos of up to three minutes in length

Many content creators have managed to transmit their narratives in videos of up to a maximum duration of 60 seconds on TikTok, finding us from tutorials to experiences in different places, logically going through videos focused on mere entertainment and fun.

As we mentioned before, TikTok has been experimenting for some time with the possibility that those who need it can have more time for their videos. With that in mind, TikTok users can, from now on, make videos up to three minutes long.



For those who need more time for their video narratives

The platform points out that this possibility will reach all users over the next few weeks, but it is possible, like my personal case, that this possibility is already available in our accounts.

It will be a matter of looking at how far it lets us make videos. Logically, with a longer duration of the videos, this translates into more time using the app, and not on the side of the creators, but also on the side of the users who are constantly sliding videos until they land on those that most amuse them or attract their attention for other reasons.

TikTok knows that it has a huge advantage over rival platforms, with a fairly exponential growth that makes it difficult for the competition to be at the same height in terms of creative possibilities. Well, users also tend to use third-party applications to complement the possibilities, as we have seen many times with Snapchat filters.

But the truth is that TikTok wants us to find everything we need in its own application. In fact, TikTok surprises us with filters or effects such as the possibility of turning our environment into a virtual museum, or we can even animate old portraits, all so as not to depend on third-party applications and services.

Can Reels (from Instagram) or YouTube Shorts, among others, be at the same height? Well, that is quite complicated, although not impossible if you add the necessary efforts, something that is available from Instagram, which will stop being a photo sharing app to focus on videos.

In any case, TikTok once again manages to be ahead of its rivals, without renouncing to continue being an application specialized in short-duration videos, and with all the necessary tools so that users do not need, in general, to depend on third-party applications to create your own video narratives.