TikTok already allows third-party integrations in videos

It’s official, TikTok presents Jump as a way that creators around the world can now expand the dynamics of your videos in association with third-party integrations.

TikTok defines Jump as mini-programs and services that creators can link to within their videos, and that it has been in limited testing with select creators and a number of third-party partners since last February.



There is no doubt that the creators of TikTok have gone beyond entertainment, allowing the creation of learning videos of all kinds, which from now on will reach a higher level by now allowing a deeper interaction both inside and outside the application.

According to TikTok:

Users around the world can click on these links to explore recipes, take quizzes, discover helpful learning tools, and much more, creating more dynamic and hands-on experiences for our community.

As part of its official launch new external partners also arrive, including BuzzFeed, Jumprope, IRL and WATCHA, which will launch their own Jumps over the next few weeks, hoping to see how creators take advantage of their mini-programs in the videos they generate.

These partners join others already present, such as Whisk, Breathwrk, Wikipedia, Quizlet, StatMuse, and Tabelog. According to Nick Holzherr, director of Whisk:

TikTok creators don’t just use Whisk to add recipes previously posted online; They also share unique TikTok recipes that don’t exist anywhere else

According to TikTok:

With HTML5 support and minimal technical integration, vendors can easily create and implement breaks. The use cases for TikTok Jumps are nearly limitless, and we look forward to working with select vendors to create groundbreaking jumps that help drive the entertaining and instructional content our community craves.

Those who wish to be providers of this program should go to the Jump page for the beginning of the application process with which they will be able to offer their own interactive experiences that the creators will be able to choose to develop their respective videos.

There is no doubt that this is one more step by which TikTok can further differentiate itself from the competition, some of which are still lagging far behind by offering fewer possibilities or basic creative possibilities, as is the case with Facebook’s Reels.

Now we just have to wait for dynamic videos that integrate the new experiences as they become available.

More information: TikTok