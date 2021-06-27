Tik Tok is now collecting biometric data in the US

After a million dollar settlement, Tik Tok has adjusted its privacy policy in the US. The result: Tik Tok collects biometric data. Express permission is now available for this.

Tik Tok adopted a new privacy policy in the USA on June 2, 2021. The platform now allows itself to collect biometric data from the faces and voices of its users: inside.

Tik Tok collects biometric data

Techcrunch quotes from the new regulations that Tik Tok can now “collect biometric identifiers and biometric information.” This includes facial and voice prints – or as the video platform calls it: faceprints and voiceprints.

Before the big collecting begins, however, Tik Tok wants to ask its users for their consent – if this is legally necessary.

The adaptation of the data protection directive is part of the “ongoing commitment to transparency”, quoted Techcrunch a company spokesman. Tik Tok have updated the “Privacy Policy to provide more clarity about the information we may collect.”

The reasons for adapting the privacy policy

The amendment to the privacy policy was preceded by a class action lawsuit. Tik Tok had to answer for violations of the Biometric Information Privacy Act in the US state of Illinois.

More than 20 plaintiffs took action against the platform because Tik Tok is said to have collected and shared their biometric data without permission. Tik Tok is said to have used this data for a filter, among other things.

The dispute has now been settled, but the social network is costly. After a settlement, the social network has to pay out a payment of 92 million US dollars.

In comparison, Tik Tok also had to undertake not to collect any more biometric data from its users. Unless Tik Tok explicitly lists the case in its privacy policy and complies with all legal requirements.

It can therefore be assumed that Tik Tok wants to protect itself from further lawsuits with the adjustment. However, the platform still leaves open what exactly should be done with the collected biometric data.

Adaptation has no impact on the EU

For users in the EU, however, the changes to the US data protection directive have no effect. This is also not being planned, he quotes mirror a spokeswoman.