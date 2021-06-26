Tik-Tok ban lifted: Biden issues new China regulation

US President Joe Biden has lifted the sanctions against Chinese apps. Among other things, his predecessor Donald Trump issued a Tik-Tok ban, which for legal reasons has not even come into force.

Last year, former US President Donald Trump wanted to enforce a Tik-Tok ban. He cited security concerns and potential Chinese espionage activities as the reason.

Although Trump has issued a corresponding order, it has failed several times in court. In the end, there was no legal ban. Subsequently, the Trump administration seems to have lost interest in the subject. But the arrangement remained.

Tik-tok ban: Biden withdraws Trump order

Now the issue has apparently been dealt with for the time being: The current US President Joe Biden has withdrawn the order of his predecessor, which formed the basis for the failed Tik-Tok ban. This also affected other Chinese apps – including Wechat, Alipay, Camscanner, Tencent QQ, VMate and WPS Office.

However, since Donald Trump’s order never came into force, the withdrawal of Joe Biden is more of a symbolic decision. Especially since Biden viewed the Chinese apps quite critically and unceremoniously issued a new regulation.

US Department of Commerce to review Tik Tok, WeChat and Co.

Instead of a Tik-Tok ban, Joe Biden issued a regulation mandating the US Department of Commerce to examine “apps with connections to foreign adversaries” for potential risks.

It is primarily about apps and digital applications with connections to China. Biden wants to prevent the Chinese military and secret services from gaining access to the personal data of American citizens.

Apps like Tik Tok and We Chat, which collect data from millions of users around the world, are to be checked by the US government in terms of data protection and security in the future.

Should there be any inconsistencies, there would probably be sanctions again. US President Joe Biden has so far refrained from an official ban, also due to the tense relationship between the US and China.