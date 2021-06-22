Three young men arrested for public order offences as Gardai flood St Stephen’s Green

Three young men have been arrested after Gardai flooded St Stephen’s Green reacting to public order incidents.

Garda vans and personnel were seen outside the city centre park at around 6pm this evening, with one parked on the Luas line at the main entrance.

Gardai confirmed three males, aged in their late teens and early 20s, had been arrested and were taken to Pearse Street Garda Station.

The full Garda statement reads: “Gardai are investigating a public order incident that occurred in St. Stephen’s Green this evening, Tuesday 22 June 2021 at approximately 6pm.

“Three males, aged in their late teens and early 20s, were arrested and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where they are currently detained.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

The Green has been the centre of some clashes between youths over the summer.

On Saturday, a teenager was rushed to hospital after a suspected stabbing near the Green.

The man in his late teens was taken to St James’ Hospital where he received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

St Stephen’s Green was also shut to the public on Thursday, June 3 following an incident which saw crowds break through fencing at the Victorian bandstand and begin to rave.

It emerged that the crowds managed to flee before gardai could arrive onto the scene.

The decision to shut the entire park to the public was made by the Office of Public Works who manage the park in the heart of the city centre.

Footage emerged the gathering with Dublin Live sharing a video of the moment the fencing was broken and the rave began.

Gardai have confirmed to Dublin Live that investigations into the incident are ongoing but that no arrests were made.

A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “As part of ongoing patrols in public spaces, Gardaí attended the scene of an incident that occurred at approximately 5:25pm on Thursday, 3rd June, 2021, at Saint Stephen’s Green Park.

“It’s alleged that a number of persons had removed the fencing to a protected structure in the area.

“When Gardaí arrived at the scene, the persons present dispersed. No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.”

Many onlookers described a “rave” starting on the historic bandstand with one telling Dublin Live they had just sat down to enjoy the sunshine when out of nowhere the fencing was targeted.

The bandstand was fenced off on Wednesday with park operators the Office of Public Works saying the drastic step was taken to “protect the historic bandstand from any further damage”.

But the decision has been blasted by People Before Profit who dubbed the step an “absolute joke”.

Gardai said that the closure of the entire park was not their decision but rather that of the OPW.

They also appealed to the public to continue to follow public health guidelines and avoid large crowds during the COVID crisis.

They continued: “Separately, the Office of Public Works (OPW) made the decision to close Saint Stephen’s Green Park.

“The management of local public spaces is primarily a matter for the relevant local authority.

“Where crowds gather An Garda Síochána responsibility is preserving public order and preventing and investigating any criminal offence which occurs.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to the public to avoid crowded areas and large gatherings; take personal responsibility to protect yourself and others, wear face coverings in open spaces, and maintain social distancing. The wearing of face masks outdoors and social distancing are public health guidelines and are not penal regulations.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in order to continue to save lives.”

