Three new features come to Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger, Facebook’s instant messaging tool, has introduced three important new features in its operation to improve communications with users. They are the following:

-New settings in chats: The first of the novelties is purely aesthetic. Facebook Messenger introduces three new settings to change the wallpaper and appearance of your chats. To change from one environment to another, you have to access the tool’s “Settings” and from there enter “Themes” and choose one of them.

The first of the environments bears the name of the actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo and is inspired by “Sour”, her latest album. The second of them is a tribute to World Oceans Day and seeks to make users aware of the need to keep our seas clean. Finally, the F9 environment is based on the ninth installment of the famous Fast & Furious car movie saga.

-Rapid response bar: This tool is aimed at increasing efficiency when having a conversation on Facebook Messenger. This bar allows you to react to a photo or video without having to return to the chat window. Just click on the photo or video and write whatever from the bar that will appear at the bottom of the screen.

-QR codes and payment links: In addition to the above, Facebook Messenger users in the United States have at their disposal a system of hyperlinks and QR codes to send or receive money through Facebook Pay. This function allows you to make transfers without having to download a specific payment app.

An option to activate Facebook Pay appears in the Facebook Messenger settings. From there, the user will have access to links and QR codes that they can share with their contacts to send or receive money.

