Thousands of fishermen gather at Dublin docks to protest quota cut

Thousands of fishermen from across the country have travelled to Dublin today to protest recent Brexit related cuts.

Quota cuts, the impact of Brexit and EU common fisheries policy all threaten the industry. The fishing industry is worth €1 billion in the Irish economy and employs 16,000 people.

The fishermen and women will be protesting the 15% drop in quota due to Brexit- the highest fall in the EU.

Today’s action follows on from the successful Cork rally that took place last month. The protestors want to level the playing field for Irish fishermen and protect rural communities.







(Image: Robbie Kane)



Last night, the East Link Toll bridge was lifted to allow larger vessels in to berth at John Rogerson’s Quay. Altogether, 55 trawlers arrived from around the Irish coast.







(Image: Robbie Kane)



The vessels assembled together and proceeded up river in a single convoy. From 10am the fishing industry workers and their families welcomed members of the public to see their boats and chat about the difficulties facing them at the moment.

At 11:30am the protestors will cross over the Samuel Beckett Bridge to begin a Unit Rally at 12:00am. They intend to personally deliver a letter to Taoiseach, Micheál Martin outlining their demands.







(Image: Robbie Kane)



The Covid-19 pandemic also had a serious effect on the fishing industry. Bord Iascaraigh Mhara reported a decrease of 12% or a loss of €142 million.

Niall Duffy, an inshore fisherman, told DublinLive, that there are currently “coaches coming from all over the country.”

The organisers are hoping for a turnout of between 2,000 and 3,000.