This will be the “YouTube Theater”, the YouTube theater, which will open this summer

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

YouTube will have an exclusive theater with a capacity for 6,000 spectators in Hollywood Park, the sports and entertainment complex located in Inglewood, California (United States).

The new YouTube theater will have capacity for 6,000 spectators

The venue is located on a 227,000 square meter site, with three joint buildings and a stage that exceeds 6,100 square meters. In addition, 3,500 square meters are enabled for private rooms, and more than 140 premium seats.

The construction of the venue has not been an initiative of the company, but it has reached an agreement with its management and has signed an agreement whereby the theater will be called “YouTube Theater” for the next 10 years. In addition, it will house a huge YouTube logo on its main facade, the famous “play” button, which will be transformed into a digital screen with which users can interact.

The space will open to the public this summer, although the schedule of events has not yet been made public. However, there are many concerts already scheduled at the venue for 2022. Caifanes, PitBull, Cristian Castro and Alejandro Sanz are some of the names already confirmed who will perform their shows there.

In the he may host musical shows but also award ceremonies, e-sports competitions, community events, conferences … and of course, it will host the next company press presentations or events for creators, YouTuber Creators, where some of the main news of the video platforms for the coming months are shown.

The company wants it to also serve as a space where the most prominent youtubers can get in touch, both physically and virtually, with thousands of fans around the world. In addition, events will be broadcast from the venue and content on demand (Video On Demand) will be produced for the more than 2,000 million users that YouTube has on the planet.

.