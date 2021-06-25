This will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, according to Evan Blass

Evan blass has just opened the Pandora’s box of leaks of the next Samsung folding, revealing the supposed first official images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold takes most of the prominence, as we can see its appearance from both sides, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the moment we only see it semi-closed. A surprise, although it had already leaked before, is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be compatible with the S Pen.

Samsung’s next folding

It is an open secret that Samsung would continue to bet on folding terminals and, now that it seems that it has ordered them in its catalog under the Z series and with two very different formats: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold in the form of a book and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, like the shell mobiles of yesteryear. The third generation of them has been filtered by Evan Blass with quality images.

The filtration leaves the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with few secrets, at least when it comes to its design. We can see that the line of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is followed in terms of a large main screen with the perforated front camera centered on one of its halves. The biggest change is in the rear camera module, which is more compact. The module fits with a previous leak.

It was speculated that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could include the camera under the screen, but the truth is that it is quite visible in the image, so that does not seem to be the case. What remains in the air is the presence of a secondary screen, since its two sides are not appreciated when the terminal is closed.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the “confirmation” that it would be compatible with the S Pen, although not just any S Pen. In the image you can see that the stylus clearly indicates that it is Fold Edition. In theory, with a finer tip so as not to damage the screen.

The second filtered model is the assumption Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, in which Samsung would directly skip number 2 to equate the numbering of both folding. Unfortunately here we only have an image where you can see the semi-closed terminal, in the part where you can see the secondary screen and its main cameras, with two lenses.

Unfortunately we do not have more information or details except what can be deduced from the images themselves – for example, it seems to have the fingerprint reader on the power button – so we will have to wait for the Official presentation, the date of which is unknown. Samsung has an event planned for the MWC on June 28 and, although it would be a good occasion to present or show the new devices, at the moment there is nothing confirmed.

The invitation to the MWC event included a foldable and a device compatible with S Pen

We will have to wait to know the appearance from all angles and all the specifications of the next folding phones from Samsung. Hopefully, if there’s a sneak peek at MWC, the wait won’t be very long – the event is next Monday. It wouldn’t be the first time, the Samsung Galaxy Fold was announced during MWC 2019.

Via | Evan blass