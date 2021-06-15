This social network seeks to be an alternative to Facebook so that young people can create events

IRL is a fairly young social network whose main mission is to encourage people to they can have a place to connect based on interests and create real-world encounters, with a view to the post-pandemic world in order to be more useful and continue to grow.

For now, it has twelve million users, many of them minors, who generally live within the United States. IRL aims to be the alternative to Facebook for young people.



Aspire to grow as normality returns

At the moment It does not have monetization tools nor does it spend money on marketing, although it is testing that in groups it is possible to charge for access to elements such as courses or tutorials, although at the moment it is not a function that is generalized.

And today is news precisely for the interesting round of investment that he has just received, of more than 170 million dollars, valuing the platform at one billion dollars. It is undoubtedly a high amount if we consider that it is not a very well-known application.

As noted in The Verge, the largest investor in this round is the Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank, although it is then followed only by ByteDance, the parent company behind TikTok.

He also hopes to reach other countries

From IRL they intend to take advantage of the money received in the new round of financing to grow in additional benefits and reach other markets.

Among other aspects, it will create a fund for creators to generate events in different cities in the application, starting in the United States so that in 2022 it reaches other countries.

It will also pay TikTok creators to advertise on that social network. On a technical level, it is also hiring new developers to bring new group moderation tools.

Despite its short life of about two years, the company has already had to deal with spam issues, as it does on other platforms. IRL basically offers a space that combines groups and messaging, with the mission of encouraging messaging functions for the creation of group events, even pretending to become the global WeChat, as its leaders themselves indicate.

Available on the web and as mobile apps, IRL expects to have more users over time, especially from next year, contrary to what is already happening with other social applications, such as Clubhouse, which have seen their growth due to the lifting of restrictions due to the Covid pandemic, which has motivated people to spend less time at home.