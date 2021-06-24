This project seeks to adapt Super Nintendo games to wide screens

Super Nintendo arrived with the beginning of the 90s, becoming one of the emblems of the console and an essential video game until today.

A hacker dedicated to this classic console, plus a team of volunteer collaborators, managed to adapt to a resolution widrescreen nothing less than Super Mario World, a title released with the SNES.

SNES games on modern screens

Super Nintendo games have an aspect resolution of 4: 3, in line with the standard of televisions of the time. Today’s displays generally have a 16: 9 or similar aspect ratio, with a wider appearance.

When playing a title from the SNES catalog on a larger screen, there are two options: stretching the image, deforming the game and even hindering the experience; or accept the empty stripes left on each side by the centered image.

A group of enthusiasts, who collaborated with the Wide SNES project, led by hacker Vitor Vilela, managed to adapt Super Mario World to 16: 9 and 16:10 aspect ratios. Support for more aspect ratios will be added soon, starting with 2: 1 and 21: 9.

Many people asked me and here is how Super Mario World would look with 21: 9 ultrawide: https://t.co/PvcPXGrGFv pic.twitter.com/wqjMZ9NAom – Vitor Vilela (@HackerVilela) March 9, 2021

To enjoy the experience offered by this project, it is necessary to download a patch for the game ROM on the page of GitHub of the project after this initiative.

Following the instructions indicated on the same site, later it is necessary to patch the ROM, which is not distributed with the tool for copyright reasons, but which can be obtained legally by digitizing an original cartridge.

After applying the patch, a configuration file will be generated that must accompany the ROM when it is run through the only supported emulator, bsnes-hd.

East mod, as this class of customizations added to a game is usually called, it is only compatible with Super Mario World.

What about ultrawide support? Here is Butter Bridge 1 on Super Mario World Ultrawide running pretty cool! SMW Widescreen is planned to be released soon. Stay tuned in for updates! pic.twitter.com/bBf1qHqYhe – Vitor Vilela (@HackerVilela) June 16, 2021

This is the first approach of SNES Lab, Vilela’s initiative focused on this kind of project, to the expansion of the aspect ratio of a game. He is already working on a second project with similar characteristics, with Super Metroid, according to what he commented in a last interview.

“Once the widescreen patches for Super Mario World and Super Metroid are done, it is likely that we will have a solid standard that future ROM modders will be able to apply to any SNES game. That is our goal. Any SNES game can be adapted via ROM patches to use widescreen in the future once the project stabilizes. “commented the leader of this project in March.