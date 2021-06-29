This mobile changes color when called and charges faster than any other

Concept mobiles are the ones that manufacturers use to present their novelties, but they rarely go on sale. Single test units are manufactured, yes, but they are more a showcase than a functional device. There are cases like the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha in which we see units for sale in a very collector’s sense, but it is not the usual thing. And it is probably what happens with the Infinix Concept Phone 2021.

The very name of the phone is giving us little hope when it comes to seeing it for sale but what it incorporates is really interesting. Not because it charges at a maximum power of 160W, something that we will soon see arriving on board other phones due to the evolution of fast charges, but because this phone changes color when they call you. It changes color literally. The phone is gray and half a second later it is blue.

Is the phone blue? That is what they are calling me

Although it is experimental, the truth is that this Infinix Concept Phone 2021 just took the lead when it comes to fast charges. With the 200W load of Xiaomi presented but not yet available, the 160W of this Infinix model is ahead of the 120W of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and crowns a podium that will surely not take long to have more changes.

With this 160W load we can charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 10 minutes. In the time it takes to have a coffee, the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 fully charges its battery using a cable, and if you opt for wireless charging you will get a slower speed, but not negligible, of 50W. And all this thanks to the combination of Infinix’s own Ultra Flash Charge technology, MediaTek’s Super Charge Pump and a type 8C battery. The load, by the way, will not take the phone to suffer more than 40º of temperature.

But the most striking thing about the phone is in its own construction. The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 has a transparent electrochromic film that occupies almost the entire back, and an electroluminescent film as an accompaniment. The result is that when they are calling us, the back changes from gray to light blue. This color also charges when we are charging the phone.

Unfortunately we only have those two colors because we are not talking about an LCD or OLED panel, but about a film that alternates between the two colors mentioned. The rest of the phone consists of a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED, a Helio G95 as a processor, 8GB and 128GB for upgrades, a triple camera with 64 megapixels, super wide angle and zoom, and Android 11 as an operating system.

The telephone is a concept and has been presented within the framework of MWC 2021 in Barcelona. Given its very nature, no availability, price, or a possible release date has been reported. We will be watching in case Infinix finally decides to market it as a collector’s edition and some way to get hold of it appears.

Via | XDA Developers