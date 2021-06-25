This Microsoft tool will tell you if your PC is compatible with Windows 11

If after seeing the news presented by Microsoft for Windows 11, you are wondering if you can enjoy it from your PC, you can take this tool into account.

It is a free tool from Microsoft that analyzes the status of your computer, and now also checks if your computer meets the requirements of Windows 11.

How to know if your PC can have Windows 11

Microsoft has already specified what are the minimum requirements that a PC will need to run Windows 11, as you can review on its presentation page:

Processor 2 cores or more of 1GHz or better

A minimum of 4GB of RAM memory

64 GB of free hard disk storage

Graphics card compatible with DirectX 12 or later and WDDM 2.0

9-inch screen with 720p resolution

TPM 2.0 technology support

But if you do not know if your PC meets all these conditions, you can use one of the tools that Microsoft provides to check the status of your equipment, called Microsoft PC Health Check.

To do this, you just have to go to the Microsoft page for Windows 11 and look for the “Check compatibility” section to download the app. Or you can download it from this link. Once you download and install this tool, you just need to select “Check Now”.

Once this tool analyzes your computer, it will tell you if it can run Windows 11 or not. In case the answer is negative, it will not give you details or tell you why your PC is not compatible. It will just say that you do not meet the system requirements to run Windows 11.

It will give you a link to see more information, but it will only show you the possibilities you will have with that PC. That is, keep getting Windows 10 updates for a while longer, unless you decide to buy a new computer with Windows 11 pre-installed in the future.