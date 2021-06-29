This is YouCare, the new smart shirt with 5G to monitor health

Although the big revelations will be relegated to next year, this year’s MWC also lets us see interesting things, such as the new smart shirt presented today by ZTE together with the Italian Red Cross, called YouCare, which is capable of monitor different health parameters and send them for consultation to mobile devices, either to a mobile phone or a smart watch, or also to health centers, so for this it also has 5G connectivity.

In addition, the data may also travel to a remote unit for analysis, and if anomalies are detected, issue the corresponding alert signals that, in case of greater severity, will be able to mobilize emergency operators, since it is certified as a medical device that will facilitate remote assistance to people who suffer from health problems, or are suffering from chronic diseases.



For remote monitoring of people with health problems

In addition to ZTE, which participates as a technology partner, Let’s Web-earable Solutions and BSP-Medical are also behind its development, which are behind the innovative sensor system, and the health detection algorithms, respectively.

Made in Italy, and despite its smart capabilities, this shirt can also be washed and worn simply and easily like any other everyday item of clothing, so in this aspect there will be no differences with respect to other garments that are used on a daily basis.

At this point it must be said that instead of using embedded metal components, it has been chosen to use polymeric sensors available in the tissue itself, with which this shirt is capable of performing health monitoring functions such as electrocardiograms, analysis of respiration, as well as the components of sweat, muscle effort and body temperature, which according to ZTE, have never been detected before by textile sensors.

It only remains for this shirt to officially hit the market, although at the moment it is unknown when it will take place and at what prices it will become available. The only certainty is that it is a significant advance in the world of telemedicine and that, as we have pointed out previously, is focused on people with health problems, although we do not know if it was possible to purchase it for personal use, since it is more oriented as a service.