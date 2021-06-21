This is the new Xiaomi vacuum cleaner, the Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9

Cordless upright vacuum cleaners are becoming more and more popular around the world. Their suction power and their increasingly affordable price make many people prefer these models to roomba-type vacuum cleaners, even if they require manual use to leave the house clean.

In recent months we have seen how several manufacturers have opted for these devices, and Xiaomi could not be an exception, it has presented a fairly inexpensive model, the G9, and from the comparison table it seems that we are facing a major player in the sector:

I’ve been testing it personally for a couple of weeks now, and it has some obvious benefits:

Its price is very low, less than 200 euros. It will go on sale from June 21, and from 21 to 26 it will have a price of 148.46 euros. Its usual price will be 179.99 euros.

It has a powerful battery system, 7 of 2,500 mAH, much higher than the average of vacuum cleaners of that price. It can give an autonomy of 8 to 60 minutes, depending on the suction mode (there are three modes).

It charges in 3.5 hours (other models I have tested reach 5 hours).

Of course, like the rest of vacuum cleaners of this type, they have a container to store the dust that can be easily extracted, as I show in the photographs. It also has various accessories to clean dust on different surfaces, as well as a wall charger so we don’t have to worry about battery life when we need it.

