This is the new Snapdragon 888+ 5G from Qualcomm

Qualcomm has been updating some of its high-end processor models for mobile devices in recent years, improving some of its features without making substantial changes, hence the name Plus.

The new Snapdragon 888+ 5G is the evolution, or rather a update, from the Snapdragon 888 that Qualcomm introduced at the end of last year, and that basically maintains the same specifications except for a couple of major improvements.



Mobile Artificial Intelligence, the most benefited

The first of the improvements is found in clock speed, where the Kryo 680 CPU goes from running at 2.84GHz to running at a clock speed of 2.995GHz (the company rounds it to 3 Ghz in its marketing), and the second of the improvements is found in its sixth generation Artificial Intelligence engine, which in this updated version offers a 20% higher performance, going from 26 billion operations per second (TOPS) to performing 32 TOPS.

For the rest, it is still a processor developed in a 5nm process that has been supporting features such as support for 8K video, for displays at 144Hz refresh rate, for image sensor up to 200MP, in addition to also maintaining the WiFi 6 and 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity supports.

The interesting thing now is to know in which mobile models this updated version will begin to arrive. In this regard, it is known that Honor will integrate it into its new Magic 3 flagship, and it will also come to a model from ASUS ROG, ASUS’s division of gaming devices, as well as models from other companies such as Motorola, Vivo, and Xiaomi., although in any case, the presentations are expected to arrive throughout the third quarter of this year, perhaps so that these models can already be in stores for the next Christmas purchases.

In any case, what stands out here is the focus on the performance of the Artificial Intelligence functions, which are increasingly present, and which means that many functions can be executed locally instead of sending data to remote servers, which is faster. and privacy.

It will already be a matter of observing on the fly the significant performance that it offers in practice in those functions that make use of Artificial Intelligence in the different applications that a user may have installed on their mobile devices.

More information: Qualcomm