This is the new design of Microsoft Office

Microsoft Office already shows the new design of its apps in its latest beta version. And yes, it also adopts the Fluent Design interface to be consistent with the Windows 11 design.

As mentioned by the Microsoft team, this update wants to improve the user experience and provide consistency between all the apps that make up Office on Windows.

New design for Office apps

Just a few days ago, Microsoft officially presented Windows 11 with a series of new features. And yes, many things will change with the arrival of the new operating system.

And one of them is that all Microsoft apps will have to go through a redesign to be in tune with Windows 11. At Microsoft’s presentation we could see some images that revealed the new Office design, and now we have more details.

In this new Office design, Microsoft uses Fluent Design, although it maintains some details of the current design.

With this update, we offer an intuitive, consistent and familiar user interface, using Fluent Design principles, in all your applications: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher and Visio. We align this visual update with the design of Windows 11 to deliver seamless experiences on your PC.

We see a more minimalist style in white and gray, leaving behind the colors of the previous version. And of course, this new version is ready to integrate with Windows 11 dark mode.

Those who are part of the Windows Insider program will have the possibility to try the new Office with Windows 11. And of course, it will be an Office that can be enjoyed on Windows 10. To see the new design and test its functions, it is only necessary to be part of the Office Insider beta channel.

For the moment, the new design will be optional, so users can return to the previous interface if they wish, by changing this option from the top menu.