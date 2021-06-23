This is the Minesweeper trick that many did not know in Windows 95

Have you noticed this detail? Surely when you bought your first computer at home you played Minesweeper, the popular video game comes pre-installed on all PCs and laptops in the world with an operating system Windows . Did you really know how to play? Well, TikTok has revealed how it was done to find out where the famous bombs were.

The objective of Minesweeper it was simple: avoid pressing the explosives and, instead, open each of the boxes until you get the maximum score.

If you are from the generation of the 90s, you will surely have noticed that when you click on a box, numbers or flags appeared. Well, those graphics were not for pleasure and here we will explain what they really meant and why it marked “1”, “2” and “3”.

It turns out that the TikTok channel Phops has posted a short 30-second video, in English, of how Minesweeper is actually played. And boy, did many really know how the platform worked due to the amount of comments that have been made.

TRICK TO WIN IN ROAD SEARCH

Minesweeper is a single player video game invented by Robert Donner in 1989. You would surely take turns on the computer with your friends to get the maximum score. Now you should know this.

According to the TikTok video when you open the first box, you may get a lot of numbers. Do you know which one to open next? Well, the same user explains that if the number “1” appeared, it means that there is a bomb next to said square.

Similarly, if the number two is displayed, you should know that next to that number there are two bombs, they can be up, down, to the right or to the left. In case you see number three, you must take into account that there are three bombs around and that you are in danger.

Likewise, many have commented that another trick is also found in playing Minesweeper by opening the boxes where one perches and marking with a flag those squares where there is possibly an explosive.