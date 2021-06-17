This is the Leica Leitz Phone 1, the first Leica mobile

Leica enters the smartphone segment by officially introducing its first model, the Leitz Phone 1, which has basically the same features as the Sharp Aquos R6, the latest from Sharp. with 20MP main camera via one-inch sensor.

Basically, it’s a slightly modified version of the original Sharp Aquos R6 to which the internal storage capacity has been doubled to 256GB and with the possibility of reaching up to a terabyte of storage capacity through expansion by microSD cards.



At the moment it remains in the Japanese market

Clearly, this model comes in partnership with Sharp, for which the device’s finishes and the customization layer have also been adapted to fit the Leica corporate line.

Its main features (in addition to the aforementioned camera) are its 6.6 ″ OLED screen, with a resolution of 2,730 x 1,260p and an effective refresh rate of 120Hz, integrating below it the 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor (can read up to two fingerprints simultaneously for added security).

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1 TB), its 12.6MP front camera located in a central notch, in addition to housing a 5,000 mAh internal battery, and counting IP68 resistance against dust and water, make up the rest of the main specifications of this model.

Of course, no one is fooled, since it is a model that it will have a fairly high cost, in addition to the fact that for the moment it will not be available in international markets, the company’s medium and long-term plans in this regard are unknown.

In this sense, it is a model that It can be purchased at the moment in the Japanese market through the operator Softbank at a price equivalent to 1,400 euros, which makes it inaccessible to many people, but it will be interesting to see its real performance, given the specifications it has.

In any case, those who want to know all the specifications in a more detailed and detailed way, may go to the technical sheet available through the SoftBank website.

This is not the first time that Leica has launched other types of devices through partnerships with third parties, since previously it came to launch camera models in association with Panasonic, so these types of agreements complement the products that it offers to the industry to through their corresponding divisions.