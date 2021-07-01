This is the Google Photos widget that will soon come to Android

We’ve had to wait for the widgets to hit iOS 14 for Google you will remember that for years he had abandoned his own widgets on Android. Since last year we want to have Google widgets for iOS on our mobile and this is finally going to happen.

After leaking that Google Chrome will bring its iOS widget on Android, we now know that Google Photos will do the same, will bring your widget from iOS to Android in a future update.

Your Google Photos memories on your home screen

Till the date, Google Photos has no widget, something that surprises many of us, since the home screen of our mobile can be the ideal place to dedicate a corner to our memories, and this is what your next widget.

“Your memories” will be the Google Photos widget that the company released last year on iOS that will soon reach Android according to this leak, whose screenshots we can see below:

This widget will show us on the home screen of our mobile the featured photos which were made on the same dates but in previous years, as we can see from the Google Photos application itself.

Google Photos will allow us resize your widget so that it occupies a small section of the home screen or almost the entire home screen.

Google is expected to update all its applications to bring all its iOS widgets to our Android devices, since for years many of its widgets asked for a facelift, especially with the upcoming arrival of Android 12.

Via | 9to5Google

