This is the design of the reference Radeon RX 6600 XT, you will need an 8-pin connector

We’ve been talking about the Radeon RX 6600 XT for a while, a highly anticipated mid-range graphics card that, if all goes according to plan, will compete with NVIDIA’s RTX 3060. We had seen its possible specifications, and we also knew that it could be accompanied by a trimmed version, the Radeon RX 6600, which will be less powerful and also cheaper, but we were not at all clear what its design could be.

Today, thanks to a leak, we have an image that has allowed us to see what will, in theory, be the final design of the reference Radeon RX 6600 XT, that is, of the model assembled and marketed directly by AMD. As can be seen from the cover image, the benchmark Radeon RX 6600 XT uses, in essence, a design adaptation of the Radeon RX 6700 XT with a single fan. This results in a very compact finish, but maintains all the appeal and essence of the RX 6000 series, including the red logo and the silver and black color scheme.

In the image it is not clearly seen, but thanks to the enlarged and prominent image that VideoCardz has shared it is perfectly appreciated that the Radeon RX 6600 XT you will need an additional 8 pin power connector, which means that it will have a more adjusted consumption and that it will get along well with equipment that has low-mid-range power supplies.

What can we expect from the Radeon RX 6600 XT?

Well, I have already told you in the previous paragraphs, similar performance to the RTX 3060 from NVIDIA, at least in rasterization. This means that its price should also be very similar, and that it is most likely that this Radeon RX 6600 XT will end up positioning in the range of 300 euros.

In contrast, the Radeon RX 6600 will be below NVIDIA’s RTX 3060, it will be in the line of the 200-250 euros, and your goal could be a future desktop RTX 3050 Ti since, at the moment, this graphics card only exists in the portable sector. Both graphics cards will offer a good experience in 1080p and 1440p, will accelerate hardware ray tracing and will be compatible with AMD’s FSR technology, a spatial rescaling that improves performance by reducing the number of rendered pixels.

We have already talked about FSR technology before, and I can confirm that works fine when set to maximum quality mode, but when configured below that level, the result begins to leave a lot to be desired, not only due to the loss of sharpness, but also due to the graphical failures that appear when rescaling based solely on a spatial basis, not including elements temporary. It’s an open, cross-platform technology and doesn’t need specialized hardware like NVIDIA’s DLSS 2.2, but it’s not quite up to it either.