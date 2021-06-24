This is Substance 3D, Adobe’s new suite of creative tools for 3D

Adobe has officially introduced its new suite of 3D creation tools called Substance 3D, which is aimed at both professionals and 3D enthusiasts, making it easier and more accessible to everyone thanks to the fact that these tools eliminate technical complexities by using the Artificial Intelligence, and where the limit is located in the creative possibilities of each one.

From Adobe they understand that the 3D segment is more alive than ever, having been the lifeline to many creative projects that traditionally used photographic and video sessions, but that the pandemic has become impossible due to periods of confinement, which is why many companies have turned to 3D instead to get on with their projects.



Facilitating 3D creativity for everyone

In addition, 3D was already present in other areas such as Augmented Reality and the creation of video games, so Adobe sees an opportunity to bring 3D creativity through the new tools that it has just launched.

For Adobe, 3D creation not only provides creative freedom, but also provides speed, cost reduction, as well as scalability and sustainability, also having a greater demand for professionals in this field.

And since the Substance team teamed up with Adobe two years ago to create powerful and accessible 3D tools, drawing on the history accumulated with the Substante suite in the fields of design, architecture and in the creation of AAA video games, Substance 3D is now a reality.

Substance 3D is made up of the following tools: Substance 3D, for the generation of realistic virtual scenarios; Substance 3D Painter, to apply textures to 3D objects; Substance 3D Sampler, for creating materials; and Substance 3D Designer, to create 3D textures, materials, and models.

The Substance 3D suite of tools also has a library, with models, lights and materials, among other elements. Adobe currently has one more new tool, called Substance 3D Modeler, but which is in private beta, and it is a tool focused on modeling 3D objects.

Adobe also has an explanatory video with all the creative possibilities that can be developed with Substance 3D:

From Adobe they are excited to see the creative possibilities that will come out of the new 3D suite that they have just launched on the market, and that we will probably see in our environment without realizing that some of these tools have been used.

Image Credit: Adobe