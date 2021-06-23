This is Squad, a new social network of audio notes that self-destruct in 24 hours

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Squad is a social platform whose users communicate through audio messages that are automatically deleted after 24 hours. But this characteristic is the result of the innovation to which the pandemic has forced Squad, which just over a year ago offered a very different service.

Squad has gone from physically bringing people together to facilitating voice messages.

Until the onset of the pandemic, Squad allowed people with common interests to meet face-to-face, but after confinement that role was forgotten and Squad’s activity disappeared.

Nonetheless, has known how to reinvent itself and they have relaunched the platform in a completely different spirit. As the founder of the platform, Isa Watson, explains, they did not know how long it would take for the world to regain normalcy, so instead of awaiting the arrival of that moment, they have fought uncertainty by evolving their services, seeking not to discover new interactions with people through those that were not previously known, typical of social networks, but the reinforcement of already existing social connections.

In this way Squad becomes a social platform aimed at strengthening relationships with the closest circles of family and friends, allowing exchange with them audio messages that expire after 24 hours. Squad (military term for a team) allows each user to form a “squad” (a team) made up of up to 12 members with whom to exchange voice messages, which can be responded to with emojis or another voice message .

In the future Squad may also offer voice calls, such as Facebook’s CatchUp, with the distinctive feature that the call can be “baptized” by adding a “title” that allows the rest of the “team” to know the reason for the call before calling. hook off.

In a way, it may seem like an evolution of what happens in WhatsApp groups to which family and friends belong and in which, in addition to text, video and images, a lot of communication is maintained through the exchange of audio messages. Squad seeks to establish itself in this area of asynchronous voice communication.

At the moment the app (with iOS and Android version) is only available by invitation and each user receives three initial invitations, which increase to another three if at least five audio messages are published during the first three days of use, adding another two more invitations when the person to whom one has been sent is registered invitation.

.