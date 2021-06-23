This is Nvidia Canvas, to create realistic images from strokes

Nvidia has just released a new application that allows you to generate photo-realistic landscape environments, even if you do not have artistic skills. You just have to make drawings, sketches and scribbles, and the application, called Canvas, will be in charge of interpreting these lines in real time in photo-realistic images thanks to Artificial Intelligence.

For now Nvidia Canvas is free, in beta, for those users who have a Windows 10 computer that has an NVIDIA RTX GPU.



Photo-realistic images without the need for artistic skills

According to the company, the new application makes use of the GauGAN AI painting tool, considered a “smart brush”, which was developed by NVIDIA Research, using more than five million images for training.

It is the GauGAN AI that will ensure that the final touch of the image it generates is as realistic as possible.

In this aspect, Users will not use color palettes to make their strokes on the canvas, but rather will choose materials that they will apply to the image, having in the current beta of 15 materials available to choose from, among clouds, rocks, herbs, etc. .

The most interesting thing is that they can also change blocks of materials for others, altering the landscapes they generate in real time, being able to generate versions of them at different times of the year, for example.

The most interesting comes in the details, allowing some materials to reflect objects, such as the reflection of rocks and trees in the water in the areas where it has been painted with water.

In addition, they will have the ability to imitate the style of some painters through the nine filters they have available, and even the resulting image can be saved as an Adobe Photoshop file to be able to make some adjustments through this popular editing program. images.

It is not the first time that we have seen how Artificial Intelligence is able to convert hand-drawn strokes into photo-realistic images, and it is likely that in the future we will see more examples of how Artificial Intelligence advances in the synthetic creation of images without hardly any efforts.

It is already a question that those users who can make use of the application on a compatible computer, can get the most out of it, also taking advantage of the fact that it is now free for download.