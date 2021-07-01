This is Neeva, the new paid search engine created by ex-Googlers

It will not be because many have tried it before, but now comes Neeva, a new search engine that tries to offer something different to users who want to escape the clutches of Google.

Neeva is a new search engine offered under subscription mode, with a monthly fee of US $ 4.95 per month, offering three months of free trials so that users can convince themselves to be part of the initiative.



A different alternative to Google searches

Obviously, being a paid search engine, the search experience will be completely ad-free, and what is more interesting, try to offer what they call real results (They believe that part of the results of other search engines are ads), having a clear orientation towards users as the only customers.

Behind Neeva stands two people with a long career at Google, Sridhar Ramaswamy and Vivek Raghunathan, having been YouTube’s 1st Senior Vice President and 2nd Vice President, respectively.

Both have created a team of 60 people also among former Google professionals to develop the search engine that is now officially available.

For this they have also had a financing round of 77.5 million, and will share 20% of the income with their main content partners, having for now Quora and Medium.

Other interesting aspects is that the new search engine offers a similar look to Google, allows users to customize the results according to their preferred sellers and news sources, as well as receive purchase recommendations from experts, and offer an extension to enable safe and private browsing through the main web browsers (they promise to block trackers on the web).

If they want it, users can sync their personal email mailboxes, calendars, and documents to the cloud so they can search for items from the search bar. Its main managers understand the new platform as a social and technological experiment.

We do not know if it will be successful or will simply be able to stay firm through its clients, although the truth is that they will not have it easy when there have always been free search engines on the Internet, in exchange, yes, for the compilation of a an impressive amount of data from the users who use this type of service.

In any case, the number of options increases, and that is good, although now the most difficult thing is to reach users to convince them to use their services for a small fee in exchange for guaranteeing an experience fully compatible with privacy.