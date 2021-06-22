This is LIVE CAM SYNC 1080P V2, Creative’s new webcam

That name “so beautiful and easy to remember” is that of the last webcam launched by Creative, a camera that improves on what its predecessor offered in several ways.

After trying it for a month, and having changed it for the Creative Live! Cam released in 2020, I see a point worth highlighting first of all: the video never freezes when I take a screenshot with a selfie included (for tutorials and online classes). Apparently this model is friendlier to low-budget graphics cards.

We are talking about a 1080p camera with 30 FPS, with a 77 degree angle of view and a built-in microphone (better than the previous version). The webcam can be rotated 360 degrees horizontally and tilted 30 degrees up or down, and features a privacy cover.

It also has the SmartComms Kit, a set of features designed to make it easier to take online calls and streamline the overall video conferencing process. To use it, you have to download and install the Creative application in Windows. From there new variables can be managed:

The way of attaching to the monitor is the same as the previous model, a universal support that adapts to any screen.

But removing the technical specifications, which can already be seen on your website, let’s go to what matters: how it is on a day-to-day basis.

– I have noticed that the voice recognition is better, it sounds less metallic. It does this with a system that identifies if what is sounding is the voice and treats it differently to respect its frequencies and transmit it more naturally.

– The installation is incredibly fast. Without drivers or anything like that, it connects to the USB and in 10 seconds I was using it. It is UVC compatible, which is why it manages to do it so fast

– It has a function that mute the microphone automatically when we are not using it, which makes the background noise not come out in video conferencing. It may sound silly, but those little noises that multiply based on how many people are in a gathering can be the difference between a productive gathering and a cricket cage. As it also has bidirectional noise cancellation, the quality is much better than before.

– The cable is somewhat longer than in the previous model, and in my case it has been fundamental to make the decision to change.

About the price. The previous one was worth 50 euros, and that is what the new one is worth now with the promotion on its website, 59.99 for 49.99.