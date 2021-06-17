This is IRL, the new social network of Groups for those who do not use Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

IRL is a new social network focused on young users and focused on offering access to groups and organizing events.

Social media groups have taken up the legacy of online forums

Only two years ago IRL began to operate and in this period of time it has already managed to reach more than 12 million users who search “Do more things together”, as they propose from this new social network. In just one year, in the midst of a pandemic, they have managed more than one billion messages and publications.

Most of those who use IRL come from the United States of America and are under the age of 18, therefore it is a new generation of social network users for whom Facebook is not an option. In fact Abraham Shafi, founder and CEO of IRL, affirms that with this social network they intend to «build Facebook groups and events to the generation that does not use Facebook«, Highlighting that there is no similar online space for the new generations, who are looking for alternative social networks.

By focusing on offering a platform for groups, Shafi admits that this is an essential activity that in recent times is leading more and more users to move from communicating in public feeds to one focused primarily in private chats, which in some cases are becoming the heirs of the forums. This concept was also coined by Zuckerberg, who already in 2019 considered Groups as the center of his strategy, to favor “more private communications” within the platform.

Also connecting with another booming trend, IRL is experimenting with pay groups. The first trials have been aimed at activities such as lessons or tutorials, but it is also exploring other monetizable features, such as allowing brands to promote their own events from the main page from which new groups are explored.

Abraham Shafi does not hide his ambition by announcing that he intends for IRL to become “a super social messaging network” with which they want to become “the WeChat” of the rest of the world, in reference to the instant messaging app that has more than one billion users in China alone, who use it not only to communicate but also as payment platform or to book taxis.

The IRL project has obtained the financial backing of the Japanese technology conglomerate TechBank, which has invested 170 million dollars, holding the highest percentage of participation in a financing round that allows IRL to be valued at around 1 billion dollars. With this injection of capital, IRL intends to start implant in more countries throughout the year 2022.

