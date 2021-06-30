This is Huddles, Slack’s new audio calling feature

Slack is making its debut with the release of Huddles, the new audio call function by which it is possible to create an audio call through any communication channel, including the channels shared between companies, so that the people belonging to it can enter at any time, without the need for any type of invitation or access method, to be able to make their contributions as soon as they wish, taking into account that Each created audio call can have a maximum duration of 30 minutes.

Each audio call will also have the possibility of having subtitles in real time and of great precision thanks to the collaboration with Amazon Web Services at this point, although it will also be possible to share screen within the audio call session itself.



Seeking to resemble a face-to-face headquarters taken to the digital field

Thus, Slack wants to resemble the possibilities of face-to-face workplaces, trying to adapt to the needs of the emerging hybrid work modality, where some of the workers will go to the office while others will work remotely, and even also in different time zones .

The commitment to the audio call allows participants to continue paying attention to their activities without having to pay attention to the screen or the webcam, also avoiding the so-called Zoom fatigue, despite the fact that in the pandemic situation calls from video have gained a lot of prominence.

But still, from Slack they are also working on functions related to communication through video.

As discussed in The Verge, in the coming months the functions of voice, video and screen recordings will arrive, which people can create at any time to publish them on a channel for others to access at the same time or another, according to their time zones. .

These recordings will also have the corresponding transcripts, and people will have the tools that will allow them to control the playback of the recordings.

As we said before, Slack tries to be as similar as possible to a face-to-face workplace, but yes, taken to the digital field and taking into account the diversity of work schedules that can occur among the members of a company or organization, especially , if it is larger, which means that productivity can become of such a complexity.

Slack is trying to address the needs of what is coming to be called hybrid work, as many other companies are doing as well.

Image Credit: The Verge / Slack