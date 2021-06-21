This is how you can remove the beta of iOS 15 from your iPhone cell phone

You already have iOS 15 in you iPhone ? Many have downloaded it at their Cupertino terminals. This brings a series of novelties in the aesthetic system, as well as improvements of privacy in the applications. However, this usually generates a variety of problems for users who have downloaded it.

Turns out that iOS 15 It is still in the testing phase and some applications may not be optimized for this new operating system. Some of them may take longer than normal to load, while others just shut down for no reason, giving you headaches.

If this happens, it is advisable to uninstall iOS 15 from your Apple device; However, this can produce certain limitations on your cell phone, such as the ability to access your cloud or iCloud, for example.

Going back to the previous software version is fairly straightforward and you don’t need to use complicated or uncertified methods. Try not to ask someone for information about this process, it is better to insure yourself.

HOW TO UNINSTALL IOS 15 AND RETURN TO THE PREVIOUS VERSION ON THE IPHONE

The first thing to do is go to your device’s Settings and disable location sharing on your iPhone.

To do this, go to your iPhone profile, then to Find.

In that window it says “Yes” to “Find my iPhone. What you should do is put it in “No”.

Now just plug your cell phone into the computer or PC.

You must download the application or program of iTunes .

This way you can return from iOS 15 to the old operating system on your iPhone. (Photo: Apple)