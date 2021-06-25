This is how you can activate the Google Assistant on the lock screen

We are going to teach you how you can activate the Google Assistant from the lock screen so that, even if the phone is not unlocked, you can make quick inquiries from it. This function, among all those that Assistant can do without installing apps, is now easier than ever thanks to a new integrated setting within the Assistant menu itself.

As always, We recommend having the Google app and the Assistant updated to the latest version, to make sure you can follow the steps in this tutorial without any problems. It is a fairly simple process that we will do from the Google app.

How to use Google Assistant on the lock screen

Unless we explicitly have this option enabled, the Google Assistant cannot provide personal results, view your contacts, or reply to messages. If we want use Google Assistant on the lock screen and without limitations, we can do it with an option that now appears in the Assistant’s own settings.

Open the Google app

Click on ‘Settings’

Click on ‘Google Assistant’

‘Lock screen

Through the ‘lock screen’ option we can configure that the Google Assistant can respond even if the screen is locked. We must clarify that this option refers to the lock screen, not to the fact that it is turned off.

Namely, this option does not make the terminal actively listen all the time but, when we activate the screen (without having to unlock the phone), we can perform the different searches