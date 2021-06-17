This is how the new 5G phones are Honor 50 SE, Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro

Honor, a brand that separated months ago from the parent company, Huawei, has just made the new Honor 50 SE, Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro official in its native country, models with 5G connectivity that fall within the mid-range. of telephones, but at first glance elegant, highlighting bright rear and spectacular camera module design, similar to those that the new Huawei P50 will carry.

We already sensed last year that this year we would see more advances in camera modules to make a difference, which has been happening so far this year. The interesting thing is that the independence of Huawei allows Honor to be able to use Google applications and services, but this will be at the time they go out to official markets, although at the moment it is only known that it will reach Spain and other markets, no dates at the moment.



We start with the most basic, the Honor 50 SE, which bets on a 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen at FullHD + resolution, in addition to the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, coming in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Regarding the rear camera configuration, we find the 100MP main camera + 8MP wide-angle camera + 2MP macro + 2MP depth camera. For its part, the main camera has a 16 MP sensor.

The rest of the specifications is made up of its 4,000 mAh battery with 66W fast charge support, in addition to a fingerprint sensor on one side, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and dual-band Wi-Fi, and all the equipment managed by Android 11 under the layer. Magic UI 4.2 customization tool.

Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro 5G

With respect to Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro, there are hardly any differences, so we are going to specify what the first brings us and the differences in the second. Honor 50 5G brings a 6.57-inch curved OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, employing the Snapdragon 778G as a processor, and available in 8GB / 128GB, 8GB / 256GB and 12GB / 256GB options. . Regarding the configuration of rear cameras, we find that it brings a main 108MP + 9MP angle + 2MP depth and 2MP macro. The front camera has a 32MP sensor.

The battery is 4,300 mAh capacity with support for 100W fast charging. For the rest, it has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and clearly 5G. As an operating system it will come with Android 11 with the Magic UI 4.2 layer.

Now the differences in the Pro model, where on the one hand the screen grows to 6.72 inches, and the battery capacity decreases to 4,000 mAh. It will also be available only with 256GB of internal storage, and a second 12MP wide-view front camera arrives.

The Honor 50 SE is under the price equivalent to the change at 310 euros, while the Honor 50 starts from the 348 euros at the change, and the Honor 50 Pro starts at the 477 euros at the change. We will be attentive to when there is news of your arrival in Spain and other international markets.

More information: Honor