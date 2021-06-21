This is Google’s new unified platform for ad creation

Google just launched Ads Creative Studio, the new platform that unifies access to different creative tools focused on advertising, which have been available separately, and on which new tools will arrive over time, to be able to work with them collaboratively between partners and creatives.

Ads Creative Studio It will give full access to Director Mix, until now available to a limited group of advertisers, which allows you to create different versions of the same YouTube video ad with interchangeable elements.



Dynamic visualization, HTML5 and Audio Mixer are also included for interactive and personalized experiences in Display & Video 360, among other tools, to which other new tools will be added over time.

The deployment will be carried out progressively

Google notes that:

Ads Creative Studio aims to streamline the many processes creative teams are used to when creating different types of ads.

For the new unified experience comes the new project library where you can develop and manage assets:

From the project library, you can create and manage videos, displays, and soon to be audio creatives. You can collaboratively organize and use assets of all types from the asset library, allowing one team to maintain creatives while another uses them in display and video campaigns

Although there is also the improvement of the unified work flow:

In this new unified workflow, you’ll specify which creative elements in your ad need to be personalized, and then tailor the message of each element to be relevant to each audience.

Nor is the collaboration capabilities in groups left behind, for which Google explains that:

Your team can help create templates, design rules to match ads to the right audiences, and finalize a project through review and quality control, all within the same tool. Template and asset libraries also allow multiple creative users to reuse assets across projects

Google tries to reduce the barrier when developing the works between creatives and advertising partners, facilitating the export of creative advertising assets to all channels, initially arriving as a beta phase for Display & Video 360 customers by the end of JulyIt will reach select YouTube Ads customers in September. The additional features will reach more users over the next few months.

More information: Google