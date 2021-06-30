This is Bulletin, the new Facebook platform focused on newsletters

Facebook fully enters the pop-up newsletter segment with the launch of the Bulletin, which will allow independent and specialized writers on a wide variety of topics reach new audiences through newsletters, which can be both free and paid, and that will be both on the web as well as in the subscribers’ own email mailboxes, although they may also be shared on the walls of Facebook.

The company that Mark Zuckerberg runs plans that, for now, creators keep 100% of the revenue generated, at least throughout the beta stage, although the writers will always maintain the authorship of their works and the list of their subscribers.



Arrives in closed beta with a number of writers on staff

In an audio call to announce the launch, the CEO of the company notes that the new platform is “focused on empowering freelance writers, helping them reach new audiences and boost their businesses.”

For now already has a number of writers specializing in a variety of topics, although no new writers will arrive during the beta stage they are in, but from the company they already open the possibility that, once it is out of the beta, new writers can arrive, even from anywhere in the world.

At the moment, almost all the writers are American, except for two.

To be part of the Bulletin, Users can use their Facebook accounts to log in directly or they can choose to register on the platform independently using a simple form.

To find the most interesting newsletters, the Bulletin has a series of sections that will allow users to find and subscribe to the ones that interest them the most, although the availability of a search engine is missing.

According to the FAQ, the processing of payments for subscriptions that require it will be done through the Facebook Pay platform.

In case they no longer want to continue with a specific subscription, they will have the possibility to cancel it at any time.

With this launch, Facebook wants to compete with platforms specialized in newsletters such as Substack, whose popularity is growing over time, being used by independent writers of great relevance, and is ahead of Revue, acquired by Twitter although at the moment it is not found. integrated into the blue bird social network.