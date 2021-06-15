This is Bit2Me, the exchange of Spanish origin for all audiences

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

When it comes to investing in crypto for the first time, any first-time person encounters a huge wall of decisions: “What crypto to buy? “Where to do it?” “In which exchange to register?” … followed by another wall made up of a lot of questions that only increase the further one enters this world.

But don’t panic, it’s completely normal. It is a tremendously broad sector. To be able to make the right decisions and clarify doubts, there is only one thing to do: start at the beginning.

And the principle, when it comes to cryptocurrencies, is to choose an exchange. The exchange (or exchanges, if you plan to use several) is the basic starting point to get started in cryptocurrencies. It is the site where cryptocurrencies are bought and sold, which is fundamental, but also the place where they are stored, sent, monitored and, depending on the characteristics of the exchange, many more things.

The clearest problem when choosing an exchange is the enormous variety that exists. There are more and more, and there are all kinds: specialized, general, good and bad. Not all exchanges are easy to use and not all are legit, so to keep things simple, any cryptocurrency user should look, at least initially, for the following features: legit, easy to use, and that offers all possible options.

Following these three maxims, we present you Bit2Me: An exchange of Spanish origin very easy to use, which is ideal for those who want to start in the world of cryptocurrencies, and with more than enough cryptocurrencies and options available so as not to feel the need to migrate to another exchange as soon as they are mastered the basics. Let’s take a deep look at it

Registry

First of all, the thing to do on all exchanges is to register. This can be a very tedious process, since in most exchanges, they need to verify our identity, which can take several days.

At Bit2Me we can create an account in literally a few seconds. Although it is true that you have to provide an identity document (with the DNI or passport is enough) and a phone number, the verification time is extremely short, so the time from the decision to create an account to the first Crypto trading is measured in minutes.

The process is very simple. You just have to enter an email address and choose the type of account, for which there are two options: private or company. Most of the accounts are private and therefore we will focus on them.

Once the type of personal account has been selected, we will be asked to link the phone. Although it was not requested, this is a fundamental measure when operating with any exchange. It adds an extra layer of security by allowing you to establish a two-factor authentication system, which means that, to access the account, it is necessary to have the phone at hand. This is critically important when we are talking about money.

Afterwards, you have to upload a photo of an identity document. It can be done directly through the webcam, and the verification is practically instantaneous. And with this, the trio of requirements to open an account in Bit2Me and be able to start operating is met.

Available currencies

At this point, you can buy cryptocurrencies without problems. But not so fast, what cryptocurrencies does Bit2Me offer? At the moment, 58, and more constantly being added, since it must be taken into account in October 2020, there were 21 cryptos that were offered … This places Bit2Me’s offer at the height of any other popular exchange.

Bit2Me’s crypto list features, of course, the famous names of cryptos: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Monero, Ripple, Dash, and any crypto with a significant market capitalization … but the list goes on, and cryptos are offered that Each time they are gaining more traction in the sector: Cardano, Polkadot, Kusama, Tron, Stellar … and dozens and dozens more.

Gone are the days when exchanges offered Bitcoin, Ethereum, and hopefully Monero. At least, metaphorically, since this was the general trend a couple of years ago. At that time, it was normal to have an account in three or four exchanges to be able to access a decent offer of cryptos. Now, with everyone in the same place, it is incredibly easy to be able to choose the cryptocurrency that suits us best

Purchase methods

This offer is worthless if buying them is a difficult process and loaded up with commissions. Fortunately, this is not the case with Bit2Me. Buying crypto is the easiest thing in the world on this exchange.

By pressing the prominent orange button with the shopping cart located at the top right, you enter the purchase menu, in which there are three factors to take into account: what you want to pay, the crypto you want to buy and the purchase method.

The easiest thing is to buy with a card. The card details are entered as if you were buying something on Amazon and you can instantly purchase the desired cryptocurrency. You have to be careful, because usually, this type of purchase method is subject to crazy commissions in almost any exchange, since they take advantage of its speed and ease.

This is not the case with Bit2Me. After a purchase of 100 euros from Kusama, our total for Kusama was 0.25699 KSM, which is equivalent to practically 98 euros. It is a very low commission when operating with a card and, without a doubt, its immediacy and ease compensates.

Of course, it is not the only method. There is the option (the most recommended) of making a deposit of fiat money through bank transfer. In this way, we can transfer an amount that will be saved in our euro wallet and we can use it at our convenience, always with a lower commission per purchase than always using the card.

In addition, Bit2Me offers the option of using Tikebit, a service located in physical establishments that allows you to enter money using cash, receive a code, and have it on the exchange. Obviously, these types of establishments are not abundant, but Bit2Me offers a map of their situation.

Buying crypto is not the only way to get it. They can always be sent from other wallets (either dedicated or located in another exchange) to have our funds in Bit2Me. Normally, this carries a commission, but Bit2Me has added an advantage that makes this method more attractive than in other exchanges: Crypto transfers from one Bit2Me account to another do not have any type of commission, so the possibility of sending and receiving payments in crypto gains weight on this exchange.

The cryptos are kept in the wallets, each one in its own. From each wallet you can see the price of the crypto in question and you can access buy, sell buttons (whose benefits will go to our euro wallet), shipping, and exchange. The exchange, or swap, allows you to exchange one crypto for another directly, without the need to convert crypto A into fiat to buy crypto B. Easy and simple.

In our wallets, we also have our portfolio, where you can see at a glance how many assets we have, what is their proportion with respect to the rest and what is their value in euros.

Trading

If you want more advanced options, you don’t have to go far. Bit2Me has a beta (fully functional) version of its own trading platform. This allows trading in the high-frequency market with the EUR – BTC pair, although it is to be expected that future contracts of other cryptocurrencies will be added.

In this section you can operate at a higher level by establishing long, short, limits and conditional orders, being able to access a more sophisticated level of operations with cryptocurrencies, suitable for those who are more veterans in this market.

Customer Support

One of the characteristics that make Bit2Me shine is its customer service. It is one of the few exchanges that has a hotline for the resolution of doubts and problems. On the web you can access this number and its schedule by clicking on the button in the lower right corner.

This is something groundbreaking, since having a team of people (and not chatbots) on the other end of the phone is an incredible advantage when it comes to solving problems that directly affect our finances.

In the event that telephone support is not available at that time, various help articles can be accessed by contacting technical support by email.

Academy

Finally, Bit2Me has what is probably the largest set of information in our language about cryptocurrencies and everything related to them. This section is called Academy, and it has videos, explained concepts and training courses of all kinds, both free and paid.

Academy is constantly updated, and cooperates with Universities and educational institutions around the world to bring knowledge about crypto and blockchain to individuals and companies.

Conclution

Bit2Me is a very complete exchange and very easy to use. Its cryptocurrency offering is wide enough that none are missed and new ones are constantly being added is good news. While it does not have a solid derivatives trading system, it is clearly a matter of time until more cryptos are added to this section.

If you want to start investing in cryptocurrencies, do not think about it, Bit2Me it’s a safe bet. Register now!

