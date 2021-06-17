This Facebook AI can reproduce a font style only based on a word

Among Facebook’s recent projects, a significant portion of its attention has focused on research on artificial intelligence and its many possibilities for use.

His most recent project in this area, TextStyleBrush, is an AI capable of recognizing the style of a handwritten or printed typeface, using as a base an image that has at least one word.

An AI-based font cloner

This new artificial intelligence model presented allows, in addition to reproducing the style of a typeface, modifying and replacing the text present in the analyzed photos.

The project was disclosed still in a preliminary phase, during an investigation that is still ongoing. The purpose pursued by its developers is to contribute to the generation of personalized messages, subtitles and other audiovisual resources, also including the possibilities that the development of augmented reality adds today, a field in which Facebook has also taken part.

TextStyleBrush is designed as a tool capable of interpreting various types of rotations and transformations of writing, analyzing special characters and variations of freehand registered text. The dynamics behind this is similar to what we have already known with image generators Y texts based on other AI systems.

This model is based on an own adaptation of StyleGAN2, a generative network initially presented by Nvidia, but which was later released with the publication of its code.

Facebook stated that this tool, once released in one of its final and stable versions, could be able to work in a totally self-sufficient way, basing its work solely on the analysis of the text in the processed images.

The text analysis work carried out by TextStyleBrush is more complex than what has been known so far in systems of a similar tenor, because, while most focus clearly on the visual aspects of each word, this AI contemplates the complete scene of an image, be formed from a more complete context and thus avoid dependence on constant repetitions of training cycles on this technology.

Although a practical utility for this tool could be its application in translators or applications of a similar size, it also opens the possibility that this class of resources is used for malicious activities, such as new ways of phishing or other possibilities. Facebook assumed this eventuality, as outlined in its announcement, committing to provide reference data for the investigation of deepfakes.

A full report with the details of this project were published by Facebook on their blog dedicated to AI projects, while the breakdown of its more technical aspects is specified in a paper.