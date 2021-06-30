This Energizer phone withstands electrostatic discharge, drops of more than one meter and also has 5G

Energizer is known to be Duracell’s main rival and manufacture primarily batteries. Nevertheless, also manufactures Android phones, and its first phone with 5G connectivity is a curious ruggedized terminal.

The phone is called the Energizer Hard Case G5, a phone designed to withstand everything, even electrostatic discharge. Resistant to drops, water, dust and with a 5,000mAh battery. Let’s see what this proposal hides.

A commitment to resistance and connectivity

The new Energizer phone has IP69 resistance protocol, so it is submersible, supports high pressure jets and it is resistant to dust. In addition to this, it has a coating that protects it from small electrostatic discharges, something that can be useful if we work in a professional sector with electrical machinery. In the same way, promises to withstand drops of more than one meter.

The hardware, at the power level, is mid-range. The Energizer Hard Case G5 wants to stand out for its resistance

At the hardware level, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 720, a solvent mid-range processor that gives it 5G connectivity. Its panel is 6.3 inches with Full HD + resolution, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable via microSD cards.

Its main camera is 48 megapixels, the wide angle of 20 and features a 20 megapixel night camera to see in the dark via infrared. The whole set is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, with no information yet on the charging speed.

The price of the device is about $ 600 and will be available between October and November, Although it is not known whether or not it will arrive in Spain. Currently, there are several Energizer phones that are sold in our country through portals such as Amazon, so we should not rule out their arrival.

Via | GSMarena