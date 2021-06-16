This alternative to the Raspberry Pi has HDMI 2.1 and Android

The Raspberry Pi It is still a best seller today thanks to its low price and great community support, where we can have a fully functional computer for very little money. Therefore, it is not surprising that there are many products that offer similar functionalities, and some even improve them. That is the case with the new Banana Pi.

The Banana Pi BPI-M2 Pro It is the new model that the company has launched on the market. It was announced at the beginning of the year, but had not gone on sale until now, with a price of 56 euros including shipping.

Banana Pi BPI-M2 Pro: rival to the Raspberry Pi

This new board has a processor Amlogic S905X3 with four cores ARM Cortex-A55. It is accompanied by 16 GB of internal memory and 2 GB of RAM, in addition to a microSD card slot to have more storage available or to be able to switch more comfortably between operating systems.

The board is also oriented to programming thanks to its port 40-pin GPIO compatible with Raspberry Pi, in addition to having two USB 3.0, a micro USB 2.0, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. At the video level, we have a port HDMI 2.1, although strangely only offer signals in 4K at 60 Hz.

This video limitation probably has to do with the SoC that it equips, since the Amlogic S905X3 is only compatible with 4K signals at 60 Hz. In order to process 4K signals at 120 Hz it would have been necessary to have the Amlogic S905X4, which processes them with the AV1 codec, although at the video output level it is still capable of 4K at 60 Hz. Be that as it may, we have the possibility of watching content in HDR, so it can be an ideal player to connect to the television as well as to play emulators and all kinds of uses.

Android and Linux: great system compatibility

Beyond inexplicable decisions, the Banana Pi features WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 with the popular chip RTL8821CU, and a multitude of operating systems that we can install on it. Among them we find Android 9.0 Pie or Linux, with distributions such as CoreELEC, Debian and Ubuntu, ideal for doing projects with the Rasbperry Pi.

Its weight is 58 grams, and it has dimensions of 63 x 63 mm. We also have a power connector of 5 V and 3 A. The company that develops it, SinoVoip, thus launch your second device with the S905X3 processor, reducing the price with respect to the previous model, although equipping less RAM memory in return.

Its price, as we said before, is around the 56 euros depending on where we buy it, as it is currently only for sale in some export stores in China. The previous generation, the BPI-M4, had only 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory, so we now have hardware more equivalent to what we find in the Raspberry Pi. Compatibility with previous generations is maintained, with modules such as metal housings.