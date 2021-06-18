They propose to create a unified standard for fast mobile charging

Various manufacturers of smart mobile phones, along with various manufacturers of electronic components and an organization focused on communications, are joining forces to create a universal standard for fast charging (and fast wireless charging) in smart mobile phones.

This would allow users to use a single charger, instead of several different ones, to charge their models according to the maximum capacities that they support, guaranteeing a completely comfortable and safe operation.



A single standard for all

This has been shown in a document published through the Association of the Industry of Telecommunications Terminals or TAF, China. The mobile manufacturers participating in this initiative are Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo and Vivo.

In this way, the disparity of protocols and fast charging technologies that currently exist, incompatible with each other, would be avoided, as a result of the war that some companies are waging to be able to offer more interesting benefits compared to the competition, reaching limits outside of the common and practically unimaginable just a few years ago.

In this regard, the various technologies are also called into question due to the possibility that their benefits come to the detriment of the life cycle and the operational safety of the batteries themselves, which could be the great harmed due to the increase in the capacities of batteries. fast charge.

Benefits on other fronts

This initiative would also allow adapting the maximum capacities to those allowed by local authorities, bearing in mind the future ban on wireless fast charging above 50W in China for security reasons.

We do not know if it would also allow mobile manufacturers to avoid always putting a charger in each unit they put on the market, which would also allow them to lower costs and offer thinner boxes, in addition to making it possible to reduce electronic waste in the environment.

In any case, the main beneficiaries will be the users, who will be able to know that the charger they already have available will be compatible with a variety of models.

In this regard, the mobile they acquire must be compatible with the new unified standard, so it would be desirable that other manufacturers can also join the initiative by bringing compatibility with the new standard that comes out of the efforts of the same.

And well, I would also avoid dedicating a home drawer to store the different chargers depending on the devices that are acquired.

Via: Mydrivers