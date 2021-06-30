They manage to load Windows 11 on a smartphone, and it works surprisingly well

Gustave Monze, a developer, has managed to load Windows 11 on a smartphone, and the result that has been obtained has been frankly good. Gustave did not limit himself to pulling emulation, but decided to compile a build of Windows 11 compatible with ARM using UUP images, and once the process was finished he carried out the installation of said operating system on a Lumia 950 XL, a smartphone that As many of our readers will know, it hit the market in 2015.

Running Windows 11 on a smartphone has merit, but running Windows 11 on a six-year-old smartphone with very modest hardware is a worthy achievement. The Lumia 950 XL has a 5.7-inch screen and a Snapdragon 810 SoC, has 3 GB of RAM and has 32 GB of eMMC 5.0 storage capacity, specifications that are below the minimum requirements of Windows 11.

Windows 11 is an operating system that has been designed to be optimally integrated into tablets with a minimum size of 9 inches and into PCs and laptops that meet the minimum requirements listed by Microsoft, but we must remember that its origins are in Windows 10X, an operating system that was designed for dual-screen mobile devices and for terminals with a relatively small size. With that in mind, it’s easy to understand why Windows 11 scales so well on a smartphone.

Click to enlarge





Windows 11 on a Smartphone: Does it Really Work?

The truth is yes. The build that Gustave Monze has loaded into the Lumia 950 XL keeps all the keys at the interface level, and it also offers a surprisingly good feature set. For example, the start menu works without problem, the animations of the standard version of Windows 11 remain intact and respond perfectly despite the small size of the screen of this smartphone, and the mobile data connection also works without problem.

In the images that have been published we have been able to see that this version of Windows 11 has a section dedicated to managing mobile connectivity, and the interface has been optimized for use under a touch interface. Overall, it is clear that this project Is not perfect, and that he would still have a lot of work ahead of him if the author really wanted to mature it into something viable for daily use, but it is still impressive, because it demonstrates the high degree of scalability of this operating system, and how well Windows 11 can work on a smartphone from six years ago.

I remind you that we will not see an official version of Windows 11 on a smartphone, since Microsoft is not working on this project. Windows 11 will be limited, in its official version, to the tablet sector and the PC world in general. Its launch is scheduled for the end of this year, specifically in the month of October, and is expected to arrive as a free update for all Windows 10 users. If you want to update to that version but do not meet the requirements, take a look at this guide.